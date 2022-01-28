Marijuana MSO Trulieve closes on final $75 million slice of $425 million raise

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis said it closed on a private placement offering of $75 million, the second tranche of a marijuana industry-record $425 million debt raise.

The senior secured notes, due in 2026, carry an annual interest rate of 8%, which is among the lowest for the cannabis industry.

The notes have the same terms as the first tranche of $350 million, which closed in October.

Florida-based Trulieve said it intends to use the proceeds for capital expenditures and other corporate purposes.

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook 

Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions.

  • U.S. marijuana industry financials
  • Licensing, funding and investment trends
  • State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities
  • Insights for business and investment strategy
 
Get the MJBizFactbook
 

“This additional funding provides greater flexibility as we execute on our strategic initiatives in 2022,” CEO Kim Rivers said in a news release.

After acquiring Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation last year, Trulieve rivals Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings as the largest marijuana operator in the U.S. based on revenue.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Vetting potential cannabis partners & a high-cost debt deal

Finance

Multistate operator to acquire California cannabis extraction firm for $120 million

Canada

Cannabis company BC Craft Supply seeks creditor protection
All U.S. Briefs Finance Florida 