Multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis said it closed on a private placement offering of $75 million, the second tranche of a marijuana industry-record $425 million debt raise.

The senior secured notes, due in 2026, carry an annual interest rate of 8%, which is among the lowest for the cannabis industry.

The notes have the same terms as the first tranche of $350 million, which closed in October.

Florida-based Trulieve said it intends to use the proceeds for capital expenditures and other corporate purposes.

“This additional funding provides greater flexibility as we execute on our strategic initiatives in 2022,” CEO Kim Rivers said in a news release.

After acquiring Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation last year, Trulieve rivals Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings as the largest marijuana operator in the U.S. based on revenue.