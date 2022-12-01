Marijuana tech firm Dutchie appoints new CEO as founders step down

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Bend, Oregon-based marijuana tech company Dutchie has a new CEO, and its co-founders, brothers Ross and Zach Lipson, are stepping down.

According to a news release, Executive Chair Tim Barash will be the privately held company’s new chief executive officer.

Before joining Dutchie, Barash was the chief business officer and chief financial officer at restaurant management software company Toast.

The release also noted that “Ross and Zach Lipson have departed the company after a long tenure of driving growth, passion, and innovation in the cannabis industry.”

No additional details about the shake-up were provided, and Dutchie did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment.

The cannabis retailer software company was valued at $3.75 billion after it raised $350 million in October 2021.

In June 2021, citing a “dramatic market shift,” Dutchie laid off 67 employees.

“The cannabis industry has been through a wild run of ups and downs as it has evolved over the past few years,” Barash said in a statement.

“I am deeply committed to helping our customers, our team, and our partners navigate the challenges of this exciting and dynamic space while advancing our mission to create safe and easy access to cannabis.”

The company also announced three other appointments:

  • Nick DeLeonardis, formerly a senior vice president and general manager at Toast, will be Dutchie’s new chief financial officer.
  • John Kelleher, formerly general counsel at customer relationship management software company HubSpot, is now general counsel.
  • Michael Lee, a former vice president of engineering at Toast, is Dutchie’s vice president of engineering.

