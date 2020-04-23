Marijuana Business Daily is debuting a virtual event series, MJBizDaily Direct, designed to offer industry executives and investors cannabis-focused content in a digital format during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

The first events in this series will be MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct.

The virtual conferences will run June 29-July 1, 2020, on an immersive, online platform that allows exhibitors, speakers and attendees to communicate directly with each other via video, audio or chat options.

“The cannabis industry and the world at large have changed significantly in a short period of time, but the need for executives, investors and entrepreneurs to make connections, discuss industry issues and learn from each other is greater than ever before,” said Chris Walsh, president and CEO of Marijuana Business Daily and Hemp Industry Daily.

“Our new MJBizDaily Direct series of virtual events will meet all these needs to bring buyers and sellers together in the age of social distancing,” Walsh added, noting that “this is just one piece of our overall plan to serve the industry in a digital environment.”

Registration for MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct will open in May. Expo hall space is now on sale.

Both conferences were originally scheduled to take place in June in New Orleans but have been reformatted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Attendees at MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct will have access to:

An interactive exhibit hall that enables participants to talk with exhibitors via video and chat.

Live and on-demand content sessions.

Speaker office hours allowing participants to interact with the thought leaders featured on stage.

Networking lounges.

Dia Simms, CEO of The BRN Group in New York and former president of Combs Enterprises, will be the keynote speaker.

“These new projects will continue to serve our readers, attendees and exhibitors now and in the future as supplemental value to our in-person events,” said Jess Tyler, senior vice president of events and strategic development at Marijuana Business Daily.

“As we move forward from this COVID-19 world, audiences will have new and different expectations of what they want from both in-person and digital experiences.”

MJBizDaily’s flagship event, MJBizCon, will take place Dec. 2-4.