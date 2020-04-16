The latest webinar from Marijuana Business Daily’s Investor Intelligence, “Bull vs. Bear: Perspectives on the Industry,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 21.

The emerging legal marijuana industry has its share of cheerleaders and naysayers, and this webinar is intended for seasoned cannabis investors on both sides of that debate.

Speakers will include:

Korey Bauer, chief investment officer, managing director and portfolio manager, Foothill Capital Management.

Rupesh Parikh, senior equity research analyst, Oppenheimer Funds.

This session will provide insights on:

What to look for when assessing cannabis investing opportunities.

What the market’s enthusiasm gets right and wrong.

What could change the participants’ positions on the industry.

Register for the webcast here and email questions in advance to [email protected].