The latest webinar from Marijuana Business Daily’s Investor Intelligence, “Bull vs. Bear: Perspectives on the Industry,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 21.
Speakers will include:
- Korey Bauer, chief investment officer, managing director and portfolio manager, Foothill Capital Management.
- Rupesh Parikh, senior equity research analyst, Oppenheimer Funds.
This session will provide insights on:
- What to look for when assessing cannabis investing opportunities.
- What the market’s enthusiasm gets right and wrong.
- What could change the participants’ positions on the industry.
Register for the webcast here and email questions in advance to [email protected].