The Dutch government will start accepting applications in July from potential cultivators for its adult-use cannabis experiment.

From July 1 until July 28, companies will be able to apply to grow adult-use marijuana for supply to coffee shops in 10 municipalities around the country.

July marks the official start to the preparatory phase of the limited-scope experiment that will mandate all coffee shops in the 10 participating municipalities be supplied exclusively with legally grown cannabis.

Until now, all coffee shops have carried cannabis only from the illicit market.

The selection process of up to 10 growers is expected to take six months.

When cultivators start distributing their products to coffee shops depends on the business plans of the applicants that are selected.

The application form consists of five parts and a number of attachments, including:

General information, including certain residency requirements. Cultivation location information. A cultivation plan, among other things, detailing the plan to cultivate at least 6,500 kilograms (14,330 pounds) of flower per year. A business plan. A security plan.

The Minister of Medical Care and the Minister of Justice and Security sent a letter to Parliament this week updating the status of the project.

In the letter, the ministers indicated that the mayors of participating municipalities were informed last month that their jurisdictions will receive financial support to cover costs associated with their participation in the experiment.

The cultivation experiment will last at least four years, with an option to extend it for another 1½ years.

An independent committee will follow the experiment throughout its duration and provide an assessment at its conclusion.