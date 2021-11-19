Nevada regulators suspended the license of a recreational cannabis grower for storing cannabis while operating under expired business licenses and not being able to account for large quantities of marijuana products that had been logged into the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system.

The state Cannabis Compliance Board voted unanimously Thursday to suspend The Harvest Foundation’s license, effective immediately.

To get the order lifted, the company must submit a correction plan for board approval within 10 business days from Nov. 18.

The Harvest Foundation is not allowed to resume operations until regulators have confirmed the problems have been corrected.

Company officials could not be reached for comment.

This is the fourth marijuana license suspension by Nevada regulators in 2021.