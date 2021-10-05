Oklahoma medical marijuana chief calls for more inspectors, regulations

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana market is one of the loosest in terms of regulations of any agency in the state, but the program’s new chief cannabis regulator is looking to change that.

In what she’s calling a “hard reset” of the program, according to NPR affiliate KOSU, Oklahoma’s new Medical Marijuana Agency director, Adria Berry, is hiring more inspectors and creating new policies.

Berry began her role as director on Aug. 30.

By Dec. 1, the regulatory agency aims to hire 40 more compliance inspectors as well as six “peace officers” to work with the state’s narcotics bureau to root out illegal marijuana businesses.

Less than 40% of the state’s licensed cannabis companies have been inspected this year, according to Berry.

Berry also said the program has had a 25% increase in cannabis license applications over the past year, the radio station reported.

Barrett Brown, deputy director and legislative liaison for the regulatory agency, also said state lawmakers might consider adding a license cap.