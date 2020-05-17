(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the May-June issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.)

So, you’re the owner of a cannabis extraction company and hoping to get the highest yields possible.

To start, factor in the quality of the material you’re starting with and how it relates to your anticipated end product.

While doing that, consider the thoughts of Rubin Torf, co-founder of Scientia Labs, a cannabis extraction business headquartered in Salem, Oregon.

“Yield and quality can be difficult to achieve because they can go in opposite directions,” Torf told Marijuana Business Magazine.

To strike the best balance, industry experts recommended that cannabis extraction companies turn their attention to: