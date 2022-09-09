Trulieve-backed adult-use cannabis legalization push launches in Maryland

An adult-use marijuana legalization campaign backed by multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis encourages Maryland voters to say “Yes on 4” on the November ballot.

The campaign, which kicked off Thursday, informs voters that the fourth question on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask if they support recreational cannabis legalization for adults 21 and older, The Washington Post reported.

If the measure is passed, possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and home cultivation of up to two plants will be legal.

The initiative comes after Maryland lawmakers voted in April to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in the form of a constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, lawmakers approved a companion measure that, if the legalization question succeeds in November, would implement a regulatory structure.

However, open-ended questions related to taxation and licensing are left for lawmakers to resolve in 2023.

Election filings show that Trulieve, which operates three medical clinics in the state, donated $50,000 toward the campaign, according to the Post.

One other donor, a group called Blended Public Affairs, donated $100, the newspaper reported.

Trulieve also is helping bankroll an effort to approve adult-use legalization in Florida.

A Trulieve official did not immediately return MJBizDaily requests for comment about its Maryland donation.

A video on the Yes on 4 campaign website declares the current medical cannabis program a success and notes that if voters approve adult-use legalization, millions in tax revenue would go to schools and public services, jobs would be created and cannabis criminal records would also be expunged.

Maryland is among a number of states where residents are slated to vote on recreational marijuana legalization in November.