1st Arizona cannabis store owned by Black woman to open 4/20

Marijuana entrepreneur Marvina Thomas became the first Black woman to own a legal cannabis store in Arizona when she acquired an existing business in the state.

Thomas, who also owns and operates a legal cannabis outlet in Las Cruces, New Mexico, “entered into an agreement to operate and acquire” the Arizona Wellness Center in Safford, spokesperson Sadie Thompson told MJBizDaily.

David Fowler, co-founder and executive director of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association of Arizona (MITA-AZ) , confirmed to MJBizDaily that Thomas is the first Black marijuana store owner in the state.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

But Thomas’ Fourtwenty Collections in Safford is scheduled to open April 20, Thompson said.

“It has always been my dream to become the first black, women owned, Arizona dispensary,” Thomas said in a statement.

“We are excited to inspire others to reach for the stars and have made history with our acquisition of the Safford license.

“We look forward to becoming a part of the community there.”

There currently is only one licensed marijuana store in Safford, and that is one of only 131 retailers in the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A registered nurse and native of South Central Los Angeles, Thompson launched Fourtwenty Collections in 2016 with a line of CBD-infused soap.

Her Las Cruces shop opened in December 2022.

Thomas is a double rarity in a cannabis industry that’s still overwhelmingly white and male.

Nationally, only 22.2% of marijuana businesses are owned by women, according to MJBizDaily‘s 2022 report, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Cannabis Industry.”

Nonwhite people comprise only 15.4% of cannabis business owners, down from 20.7% in 2021.