From a market-altering pandemic to a historic election, 2020 was full of unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the marijuana industry.

Throughout the year, Marijuana Business Daily shared these stories and provided context with powerful visuals, whether through the annual Marijuana Business Factbook or the MJBizDaily Chart of the Week.

As the year comes to an end, here’s a look back at the charts that best captured the marijuana market we’ve just experienced.

(Each section hosts a slideshow of the images for that category. Click on any of the images to open the slideshow.)

Election

COVID-19 pandemic

Climate and wildfires

Other highlights

