Missouri regulators released draft rules that would require medical cannabis dispensaries to alert customers about the dangers of vaping THC products, even though most of the vaping-related illnesses that began in summer 2019 have been linked back to the illicit market.

According to Greenway, the Missouri Cannabis Industry’s publication, each dispensary would have to display a sign warning that “vaping cannabis-derived products containing THC has been associated with cases of severe lung injury, leading to difficulty breathing, hospitalization and even death.”

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services will allow public comment on the draft rules until June 8.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association sent a letter to the health department in October 2019 asking that stricter testing and production standards be put in place before legal MMJ sales began in the state.

