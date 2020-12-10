First prescriptions of high-THC products imminent in Peru

Khiron Life Sciences – a Toronto-based company with its main operations in Colombia – announced Thursday that it completed the first export from Colombia of high-THC medical cannabis products.

The first prescriptions of the products in Peru are expected to be filled in December through a partnership with pharmacy chain Farmacia Universal, Khiron said in a news release.

Farmacia Universal has been selling Khiron CBD products since September as magistral preparations – also known as pharmacy compounding.

Khiron CEO Alvaro Torres told Marijuana Business Daily that the volume exported should be enough for about 7,000 units of the THC products at a retail level, emphasizing that this was an export for commercial purposes.

CBD has been available under prescription in Peru since December 2019.

Several companies are now offering different products.

However, no medical products with meaningful quantities of THC are currently available.

GW Pharmaceuticals’ Sativex was registered in Peru in December 2019 as a finished medicine with proven quality, safety and efficacy through clinical trials.

But as of a couple of months ago, it still was not available.

Peru, despite having one of the most advanced medical cannabis programs in the region, voted last week against the removal of cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

That aligned Peru with prohibitionist countries such as Russia, China and Egypt.