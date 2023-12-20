Marijuana cultivator, retail franchiser Item 9 Labs seeks sale of business

Item 9 Labs Corp., the parent company of marijuana retail franchise business Unity Rd. and Arizona cultivator Item 9 Labs, has retained Sharp Capital Advisors to help sell its business.

Phoenix-based Item 9 entered receivership in July.

Item 9 includes two operating businesses, according to the Tuesday announcement by Sharp Capital Advisors:

A 20,000-square-foot Arizona cultivation facility.

The Unity Rd. retail franchiser, which has franchises operating in Colorado, New Jersey and South Dakota.

The company also has an incomplete 20,000-square-foot facility and “two associated licenses” in Nevada.

Item 9 announced a restructuring plan with cost cuts and leadership changes in May after making job cuts in December 2022.

The company’s proposed $12.8 million acquisition of Canadian marijuana retail franchiser Sessions Cannabis was “terminated by the sellers” in May after Item 9 failed to show it had the funds to close the deal, a regulatory filing shows.