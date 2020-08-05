Michigan to allow stand-alone adult-use cannabis licenses earlier than expected

Michigan plans to make recreational-only licenses available to marijuana businesses in November, a year ahead of schedule, according to the state’s top cannabis regulator.
The plan will open up new business opportunities in Michigan’s nascent adult-use industry, including the possibility of more robust social equity licensing.
The plan to allow stand-alone rec licenses a year ahead of schedule was disclosed by Andrew Brisbo, executive director of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, in an interview with Crain’s Detroit Business.
Michigan launched its adult-use market on Nov. 1, 2019, with the plan of giving medical marijuana operators a two-year head start.
But Brisbo told Crain’s that obtaining both an MMJ and a rec license might be too high of a barrier to entry, especially in cities such as Detroit that want to make sure they have strong social-equity programs for individuals harmed by the war on drugs.
“I would expect to see municipalities that want to address equity at the local level could move forward with a lot of additional participation,” Brisbo told Crain’s.
“There’s not quite as high a barrier to entry on the adult-use side, and that could open the market up.”
Despite a low municipal participation rate, Michigan adult-use sales already are rivaling MMJ sales – both categories have exceeded $200 million in sales since last December.
The new Marijuana Business Factbook estimates that Michigan rec sales will reach $400 million-$475 million in 2020.