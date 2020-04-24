Sundial recalls 30,000 cannabis pre-roll units in three provinces

Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers is recalling one lot of cannabis sold by retailers in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba for incorrect labeling.

The recalled products – identified as Top Leaf Strawberry Cream dried cannabis pre-rolls – were sold from March 13 to March 24.

Some 30,576 units were sold, according to the Health Canada recall notice

The notice says the products were sold through the:

Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.

BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

The amount of THC indicated on the label is lower than the actual THC in the product, according to the notice.

The label erroneously lists the THC content as 1.09 mg/g, when the actual THC value was 10.9 mg/g.

Neither Sundial nor Health Canada have received complaints related to the recalled lot, the notice says, and “no action is required by consumers.”

The notice warns consumers that recalling companies may not be available to provide information due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Consumers are advised to not use recalled products,” it says.

Earlier this month, Aurora Cannabis subsidiary MedReleaf recalled two lots of cannabis sold in Quebec, also for incorrect labeling.

Sundial trades on the Nasdaq as SNDL.