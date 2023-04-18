Total monthly marijuana sales in Rhode Island reach $8.7 million

Marijuana retailers in Rhode Island generated $8.7 million in total sales from Feb. 23 to March 23.

The sales total for adult-use and medical cannabis products in the nation’s tiniest state represented a 17.4% increase month-over-month, according to the latest data from the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult-use sales, which launched Dec. 1 with five retailers, accounted for nearly 62% of sales, or $5.4 million, during that time period.

Medical marijuana sales totaled $3.4 million.

The state had 13,691 registered MMJ patients through March 23, down about 9%, or 1,371 patients since late December.

The average sales receipt for adult-use and MMJ transactions was $30.17, down from $32.19 in late December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market’s biggest product sellers for the month, ending March 23, included:

Pre-packaged flower, 155,076 units.

Pre-rolls, 98,943 units.

Edibles, 57,923 units.

Adult-use sales in Rhode Island are projected to reach $50 million this year, according to the recently released 2023 MJBiz Factbook, and MMJ sales could hit $65 million.