West Virginia mulls ban on delta-8 THC products

Lawmakers in West Virginia are proposing a ban on products containing delta-8 THC .

Broadcaster WDTV reported that the legislation adding delta-8 THC to the state’s list of illegal drugs was prompted in part by an investigation by the West Virginia Agriculture Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Products containing delta-8 THC are sometimes sold in packages that look similar to well-known candy brands.

These products appeal to children, who are at risk of unknowingly digesting the intoxicating hemp-derived compound, the investigation found.

Senate Bill 546 was introduced this month and has not yet had a hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical cannabis dispensaries opened in West Virginia in 2021, but the state still has some of the harshest marijuana laws in the country, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.