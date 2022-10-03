CT city approves zoning of marijuana cultivation site in former warehouse

The Planning and Zoning Commission in Hartford, Connecticut, approved plans that would convert a former warehouse into a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing operation.

The site, submitted by Rivers Growers CT, initially would have a cultivation capacity of 30,000 feet and 5,000 feet for manufacturing, but the entire 140,000-square-foot warehouse could be used when it’s fully built out, according to CT Insider.

The law allows cultivation operations in Connecticut’s capital city of up to 250,000 square feet.

Rivers Growers CT plans to build out the operation over two years.

Despite the proposed location being near a school and a park, the building has the support of several local community leaders, CT Insider reported.

Cannabis companies in neighboring New York have made similar plans to invest in large facilities, including a former prison and a “cannabis campus.”

The Hartford approval happened while the state is dealing with multiple lawsuits by applicants who failed to win marijuana cultivation permits through the social equity program.

At least 14 of the applicants who failed to win licenses have sued Connecticut because they say the scoring results were flawed.

Of the 16 grow licenses awarded so far, 15 were still pending in September and one was listed as provisionally active.