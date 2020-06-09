Alberta reports Canada’s first cannabis beverage recall

Alberta’s provincial cannabis regulator is recalling multiple lots of cannabis beverages from Ontario-based AgMedica Bioscience Inc.’s Vertical brand, in what appears to be the first-ever recall of a regulated cannabis beverage in Canada.

The products are being recalled over labeling errors.

The voluntary recall covers four lots of AgMedica’s 55-milliliter Vertical Pomegranate Blueberry beverage, with the lot numbers:

EXPE-18-20073B1

EXPE-18-20074B1

EXPE-18-20105B1

EXPE-18-20106B1

Three lots of AgMedica’s 55-milliliter Vertical Lemon Lime beverage have also been recalled:

EXPE-18-20075L1

EXPE-18-20076L1

EXPE-18-20076L2

“Please note that the cause of the recall does not pose a hazard to the health of consumers,” wrote Alberta Cannabis in a recall notice.

“The units in the specified lots may contain a cannabis product with a lower THC content than the labelled THC total.”

Consumers who bought the affected beverages from private retailers or AlbertaCannabis.org are asked to return them for a refund.

Retailers are asked to remove the products from shelves and set them aside until wholesaler Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis can authorize a return.

The company did not immediately return a query from Marijuana Business Daily on whether the recalled products were distributed in other provinces.

Incorrect labeling is the most common reason for cannabis recalls in Canada, with recent examples including pre-rolled joints from Sundial Growers and dried cannabis bud from Aurora Cannabis subsidiary MedReleaf.

Seven notices involving cannabis were posted to Health Canada’s recall portal between Oct. 17, 2018 and early 2019.